Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.

PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799

RSVP@southlakechamber-fl.com

 

ONGOING

 

Business and Birdies

Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Blvd.

4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time

Shotgun start

It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.

 

APRIL 7

Ribbon cutting/Business After Hours

Ribbon cutting: 4:30 p.m.

Business After Hours: 5-7 p.m

GP Construction

889 E. Anderson Road • Groveland

Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Be sure to bring your business cards, cash for the 50/50 raffle that raises money for scholarships, and expect to have a good time with lots of door prizes. Free for Chamber members

 

APRIL 8

Young Professionals

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Clermont Brewing Company • 750 W. DeSoto St.

Enjoy lunch, listen to an engaging presentation and network with other young professionals 40 and under in the South Lake area in a casual and informal environment. Our guest speaker will be Kyle Caracciolo-Clayton, co-owner of Lion Heart Floors in Mascotte. A natural-born entrepreneur, with a heart of gold. Having grown up in flooring, Kyle is an industry expert that has a unique advantage; he installed flooring for 14 years before becoming a store owner. Reservation not required, but appreciated.

Recommended for you