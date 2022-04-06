Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.
Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799
ONGOING
Business and Birdies
Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Blvd.
4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time
Shotgun start
It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.
APRIL 7
Ribbon cutting/Business After Hours
Ribbon cutting: 4:30 p.m.
Business After Hours: 5-7 p.m
GP Construction
889 E. Anderson Road • Groveland
Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Be sure to bring your business cards, cash for the 50/50 raffle that raises money for scholarships, and expect to have a good time with lots of door prizes. Free for Chamber members
APRIL 8
Young Professionals
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Clermont Brewing Company • 750 W. DeSoto St.
Enjoy lunch, listen to an engaging presentation and network with other young professionals 40 and under in the South Lake area in a casual and informal environment. Our guest speaker will be Kyle Caracciolo-Clayton, co-owner of Lion Heart Floors in Mascotte. A natural-born entrepreneur, with a heart of gold. Having grown up in flooring, Kyle is an industry expert that has a unique advantage; he installed flooring for 14 years before becoming a store owner. Reservation not required, but appreciated.