Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.

PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799

RSVP@southlakechamber-fl.com

Jan. 26

Sixth Annual South Lake Business Award

Clermont Performing Arts Center • 3700 U.S. 27 • 6 p.m.

Nomintations are now being accepted for the 2023 event.

Please consider nominating an individual or business for our Citizen of the Year, Oakley Seaver Award, or Heritage Award.

Feb. 3

First Friday Chamber Connection

7:15-8:30 a.m.

Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose St.

First Friday Chamber Connection is a structured

speed networking style event where every individual has the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders.

Recommended for you