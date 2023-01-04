Who knew that when the South Lake Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Orlando Health and the Livewell Foundation, kicked off its 12-week Wellness Challenge weight loss competition that Chamber President and CEO David Colby would turn out to be the number one winner.
Like many, Colby had done challenges, diets and weight loss programs before, but he took this year’s Wellness Challenge much more seriously.
“Now in my mid-50’s, I was ready for this new challenge to help me fulfill a healthier lifestyle. I was up to 284 pounds and knew my family’s health history. I felt the need to embrace this newest challenge, while getting back in shape,” he said. “I was a college athlete years ago. I found myself in the worst shape of my life. I wasn’t regularly exercising. I didn’t carefully watch what I ate. So, I knew that I had to start a regular routine with daily exercise with better healthy foods.:
With the many events the chamber hosts in which food, refreshments and beverages are included, Colby knew the first things that needed to be cut were beer, breads and pastas.
Colby began to focus on eating healthy foods, fruits and vegetables that are high in proteins as well as normal foods without massive carbohydrates. He adopted an intelligent fasting routine. This included time to eat for 8 hours starting at noon each day, while not eating anything for the next 16 hours. He drank plenty of water and black coffee.
He added daily workouts, starting at 6-7 a.m., each day at the National Training Center. This included a 30 to 60 minute high resistance workout three days a week. All of this exercise helped him to tone up his body while burning calories.
“You really need to burn more calories than you take in, while staying well hydrated. The calorie deficit is more important than the exercise,” he said.
He shared how he had elevated cholesterol before he started and knew he had a family health history challenge, as his father had diabetes. All of this regimen helped him succeed to lose 40 pounds, getting himself down to 244 pounds by the end of the challenge.
“I am pleased with the results, yet I am only half way to my ultimate goal,” Colby said. “I need to get my weight down to under 200 pounds.
With that, he added he knows what he needs to do, which is continuing training on his own for the next three months before signing up for the next SLCC Wellness Challenge that starts in March 2023. He plans to lose another 20 pounds. His plan is not overly aggressive, approximately losing 3.25 pounds per week.
INTERESTED IN THE NEXT CHALLENGE?
“The Wellness Challenge is a great opportunity for people to join in as a team or as an individual, taking advantage of help and support from all of the other participants,” said Colby. “I now feel better, I have more energy and I have more stamina. I highly recommend everyone consider signing up for the spring challenge!”
2023 Wellness Challenge! Get ready to spring into by signing up for the March to May 2023 Wellness Challenge. With a registration fee, participants will receive a three-month membership to the Orlando Health National Training Center with access to fitness classes and childcare.
This also includes free body screenings and lipid profile tests to measure cholesterol. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 22. Weigh-in Wednesdays will afford opportunities to win prizes.
For More Information, visit: www.OrlandoHealth.com/ChooseOne or call 407-407-3050.