The City of Clermont is looking for your best fall-themed photos in a free event that’s open to all ages.
Pumpkin, spooky and spider are just a few of the photo criteria prompts in the challenge. Build a spooky sandcastle at Waterfront Park or paint a masterpiece on your pumpkin – the possibilities are endless. City staff will select the top three photos for exciting prizes based on creativity and photo criteria word relevance.
“The City of Clermont is excited to bring back the Champions Photo Challenge for the fall,” parks and recreation director Scott Davidoff said. “The Summer Photo Challenge was a hit, and we’re looking forward to seeing new pictures from Clermont’s Champion photographers of all skill levels.”
Participants must fill out an entry form to be eligible for photo submissions. Entry forms must be submitted on or before 3 p.m. Fri., Nov. 6 to clermontphotochallenge@gmail.com or mailed to the Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St.
All photos must be family friendly and taken within the City of Clermont. Photos received without a signed Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability and Publicity release will be disqualified. All photos must be in JPG format and may be a maximum of 8 mega pixels (3264 x 2448) in size. There is a maximum of 10 pictures, which must be emailed five at a time (two emails) submitted to clermontphotochallenge@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.clermontfl.gov/events.