UANA Union Americana de Natacion chose Clermont for its 2021 UANA Tokyo Olympics Swimming Qualifier, which was held at the National Training Center in late May.
UANA oversees amateur aquatics for the entire western hemisphere, and 332 swimmers from about 100 teams and 60 countries competed in the qualifier, many breaking barriers and personal records.
The athletes achieved 41 B-standard qualifying times for the Tokyo Olympics, as well as 122 A-standard and 379 B-standard qualifying times for the 2021 Junior Panamerican Games in Colombia.
Local officials gathered April 30 to kick off the event and welcome UANA to the area, including Mayor Tim Murry, Council members Michele Pines and Ebo Entsuah, and representatives from the NTC, Lake County Florida, U.S. Masters Swimming and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.