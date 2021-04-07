With the warmer spring season here, Champions Splash Park is now open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is $2, payable via cash or credit card.
Facility occupancy is limited to 75% of normal bather load at any given time, with 55 total patrons. Masks may be worn, but are not mandatory for entrance into the Splash Park, according to the city.
Summer hours, when the park is open daily, will begin May 31.
The City of Clermont’s splash park is located at 100 Third Street in the Waterfront Park.
Visit www.clermontfl.gov/departments/parks-recreation/champions-splash-park.