Champions Splash Park, located at 330 Third Street in Clermont, concludes its summer hours next week, as Lake County Schools open on Aug. 24. The park currently is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Aug. 23. Starting Aug. 27, fall hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Sept. 27. The end-of-season, Oct. 2-Oct. 31, will have limited hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Follow City of Clermont Government on Facebook for additional updates and information.