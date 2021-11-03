The Kiwanis Club of South Lake, organizers for this year’s Veterans Day Car Show being held Sunday, Nov. 7, is alerting the public that the hours of the event have been changed.
The new hours for the public will be from 9 a.m.-noon; vendors and other participants must arrive by 7:30 a.m., and be set up by 8:30 a.m. There is no fee for car owners.
The location is unchanged: The Winn Dixie Plaza, 626 State Road 50 East, where Papa’s Diner — which is presenting the event — is located.
Proceeds from the even will go to the Chief Carle L. Bishop Legacy Scholarship Fund. (For more information about that program, visit: www.KCOSL.org)
The show will include a 50/50 raffle with fantastic raffle prizes, and ticket holders can sit in new Corvettes. There will be a grand prize worth up to $1,500 for a ceramic treatment from Aqua Inferno Auto Spa.
ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP
Carle L. Bishop served Clermont as a firefighter, first as a volunteer and then as an employee for 49 years, retiring October 2019. He eventually was named it Fire Chief. Among his accomplishments was taking the department from all volunteer staff and transforming it into a professional fire department that numbered approximately 90 firefighters.
At the time of his retirement, the department became one of the most respected ones in Florida and had achieved international accreditation. He also was instrumental in lowering the ISO Public Protection Class rating three times, to reach Class Two status (this lowers premiums on home insurance for residents). It is only achieved by approximately 2% of all U.S. departments evaluated.
In 2018, this accreditation, conferred by The Commission on Fire Accreditation International, was one of only 179 civilian agencies in the world to hold this designation — and the first in Lake County to ever have earned this. It took months of intense examination in10 categories and numerous focus groups. It is the gold standard.
Following his retirement, the scholarship in his name was established by the Kiwanis Club of South Lake. It awarded its first-ever recipient this past Aug. 2 to South Lake High School graduate James Dahl.