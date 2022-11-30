The third annual Christmas Across South Lake recently began and thus far it is on track to provide Christmas gifts for an estimated 3000 children and 850 families across Clermont, Minneola, Montverde, Ferndale, Groveland and Mascotte. These will be equally divided among the various South Lake communities.
Founded in 2020, Charity Across South Lake’s mission is to help bridge South Lake organizations, not for profits, civic, municipalities, churches and schools together to assist families and children in our community during hardships and times of need. In its first year, more than 1000 children were the beneficiaries, and almost tripled in 2021 to more than 2800 children last year.
The Christmas Toy Drive Committee is supported with help from CASL President Michelle Michnoff, with Seacoast Bank, and CASL Vice President Renee Lowe , with Roe Family Chiropractic. Aiding in all this are many volunteers, as well as a multitude of business operations and service organizations.
“All of our community service organizations are back up and running to help fulfill our 2022 Christmas projects,” said Lowe. “I am truly grateful and elated that so many wonderful South Lake people, companies, city leaders, police departments and organizations have stepped up to support this collaborative community project.”
Expectations are that this year will surpass last year.
“This will be our biggest year. We are so excited to share the support from all of our South Lake nonprofit organizations to help families in need” Michnoff said. “There’s still time to drop off toy donations at one of our Toy Drop Box locations.”
Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to be part of this operation, as CASL is always looking for people and entities to help donate and sponsor a series of Christmas gifts. It still is in need of toys, books, bicycles, computers and board games for young children, as well as youth 12 to 18 years of age. They are still in need of some different toys and have an Amazon Wish List that people can buy from: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3TACA0LISAFJ8?ref_=wl_share
Set up through South Lake County are an estimated 150 toy drop locations on their website this year (including one inside the News Leader).
HURRY! SIGN UP!
South Lake families need to go online to register with a Christmas Across South Lake application on the Charity Across South Lake website (www.AcrossSouthLake.org) Many area schools will help you register.
DISTRIBUTION
CASL is organizing its Santa Shack Program for families who pre-register online for appointment times to pick up toys and food on two Saturdays in December.
Each registered family will need to present photo identification, to show that you currently reside in South Lake. A bilingual staff of volunteers will be there all dressed up in costumes, while sharing cookies, hot chocolate and playing festive holiday music. Local area law enforcement personnel will be on hand to help organize the traffic for this drive through.
WANT TO DONATE?
Cash donations can be made at Seacoast Bank to the Charity Across South Lake Fund. You will be able to download their QR Code which makes it simple to participate as well as to make your direct donation pledge.
TO LEARN MORE
website: www.acrosssouthlake.org/