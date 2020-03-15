The Kings Ridge Men’s Golf Association will be hosting the 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation’s Mike Conley Hospice House. The tournament will be held at the Kings Ridge Golf Course in Clermont on Monday April 6, 2020.
This tournament has raised over $250,000 dollars in the last 14 years and is looking forward to exceeding last years donation of over $24,000 this year.
The tournament format is a four person flighted scramble with flights a Men’s Flight and 3 flights for mixed foursomes. The entry fee is $60 per golfer ($240 per foursome). Lunch and prizes will follow the event. Hole sponsorships for tee or green signage are available for $150 and cash donations and prizes for our silent auction will be gratefully accepted.
Registration and sign-up details are posted in the Kings Ridge Golf Course Pro-shop or contact Ted Nekola at (407) 929-9341 for more information regarding entry, hole sponsorship or donations.