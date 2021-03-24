It is with a heavy heart that the Clermont Historical Society is saying goodbye to its good friend and loyal volunteer, Charlie Konsler. Charlie, who was 97 years old, passed away recently after a long and meaningful life. It all started on a family farm in Kentucky, where Charlie grew up and learned the value of hard work and dedication. He also learned that he loved to drink fresh milk. He would often say that he had all his own teeth and that he was cavity free—something he believed came for all the milk he drank as he was growing up.
When World War II broke out, Charlie’s life changed forever. Like so many other young men at that time, the military became his new employer. When asked if he would like to learn to fly, Charlie didn’t hesitate. And in a very short period of time, he was trained and up in the air flying P51 Mustangs in England. One of the highlights of Charlie’s wartime experiences was when he delivered a plane to Sweden for their military. It was the only time Charlie was in a dog fight with a German airplane and, after he successfully delivered the plane, he got to meet the King of Sweden and shake his hand. (There is a copy of the newspaper showing a photo of this in the Quonset hut at Clermont Historic Village.)
After the war, Charlie moved to Clermont. His brother was living here and together they operated a steel fabricating and welding business. Charlie was very proud of all they accomplished, especially of the fact that he got to do the final weld at the top of the Citrus Tower.
Charlie was more than these interesting facts. He was a loving son, brother, husband and father. He cared about his community and was exceptionally proud to be an American and to have served his country. Before his health prevented him from driving, he was at the Historic Village every weekend charming guests with his winning smile and generous personality. His stories would bring the history of World War II to life for young and old alike. Returning guests would ask about him, was he still alive, was he well, would he be at the Village while they were there. He was someone special and they recognized that. Charlie’s children and grandchildren will surely miss him, but they are not the only ones. Clermont has lost someone very special.