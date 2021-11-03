OAKLAND — The Oakland Avenue Charter School announced it is partnering with Bloom & Grow in support of its Monarch Preservation Program.
Over the last few years, club members have become increasingly aware of the plight of the Monarch butterfly, as its numbers are rapidly declining due to loss of natural habitat.
As a result, Bloom & Grow members have embarked on a Monarch preservation project to encourage students and their families to join the effort.
Together with partners Healthy West Orange and Orlando Health, Oakland Avenue Charter School has joined the school partnership program developed for public and private schools in Orange County.
The partnership is a learning opportunity to study land stewardship, climate change, and how insects live and thrive.
OACS staff picked up waystations on Oct. 13 to create two locations for tropical and native milkweed, as well as other pollinator plants. The plants have grown specifically for this project by local nurseries that support Bloom & Grow’s various community programs.
Each waystation contains 10 plants deemed essential to the lifecycle of a Monarch butterfly. Bloom & Grow experts assisted in identifying a location for the gardens to ensure sunlight, access to watering, and more.
A kit of materials essential to maintaining a successful butterfly garden including print materials, netting, and installation instructions.
A member of Bloom & Grow is assigned as a liaison to each partner school to assist with information on planting, troubleshooting, disseminating information to parents wishing to garden at home, etc.
ABOUT BLOOM & GROW
The mission of The Bloom and Grow Garden Society is “To stimulate a knowledge and love of gardening through promotion and sponsorship of community projects and the protection and sustainability of native habitat; to promote and sponsor educational horticultural experiences and civic involvement.”
