A major Central Florida road was shut down early this morning, Wednesday, Sept. 14, as law enforcement attempted to negotiate with a subject who barricaded inside an RV on U.S. 27 near Lake Louisa State Park.
In an early morning press conference held by Lake County Sheriff’s Officer John Herrill, events unfolded at approximately 2 a.m., in Leesburg, when a member of law enforcement located an RV it believed had been stolen several weeks ago from a location in Flagler County.
When it was confirmed that the RV was indeed stolen, multiple traffic stops were attempted, but the driver of the RV instead fled and began driving erratically. At moments it even went into lanes of oncoming traffic.
Eventually, deputies used stop sticks and the RV became disabled near Lake Louisa State Park. Thesuspect closed the blinds in the RV while efforts were made to speak with the driver, who refused to speak
“They attempted to make contact with the driver,” said Herrill. “They were unsuccessful doing this.”
At that time the decision was made to shut down traffic in both directions.
Not too soon after, a woman called 911 and said the person inside the RV had overdosed.
“With that information the SWAT team did breach the vehicle, at which time they find the suspect dead,” Herrill said.