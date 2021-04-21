Local resident Don Tracy celebrated his 95th birthday earlier this month, and his neighbors threw him a festive birthday bash. Neighbor Kelsey Hill, who helped organize the event, wanted to share this story with News Leader readers, as well.
Clermont boasts many colorful people who have lived great lives and are deserving of honor from our local citizens. Certainly, there is none more deserving than our own Don Tracy, who has been a resident of Clermont for over 57 years and a revered icon of his fellow Lakeshore Drive neighbors. Don’s 95 years have been filled with adventure as a World War Two Navy veteran, service to his hometown Minnesota community as a telephone manager for over 30 years and service to his Clermont community as owner of Tracy Real Estate and other local business ventures.
Don’s military record was near heroic with his shooting down of three-plus attacking Japanese aircraft while serving on the Vella Gulf Aircraft Carrier in the Pacific Ocean – which is a story he is ready and willing to share with interested friends and neighbors at any time. He also was one of the first military personnel to conduct onsite inspection of the damage from the atomic bomb blast on Nagasaki, Japan, near the end of the war. Some 70,000 people died in the blast.
“When we went in, all the buildings were about knee-high rubble,” Tracy told the News Leader in a phone interview. “I could hardly believe it.”
Don is a great friend and admirer of the South Lake and Minneola Trailhead Bike Parks and can often be seen biking on a daily basis on these beautiful bike paths. His display of healthy vigor at the lofty age of 95 has left many observers thoroughly impressed and a bit envious, as well! He is a real inspiration for all who know and love him as the patriarch of our area. He donated a small area of his property for the Lakeshore Organic Garden Group to grow organic vegetables and fruits. Don was a regular participant, and the neighbors named the small spot “Possum Don’s Farm” in appreciation for his neighborhood contributions.
His family and friends in the Lakeshore Drive area had a small birthday celebration for Don and his lovely bride, Irene, of 72 years. Please join us in hearty congratulations to Don on this important and rare birthday event in our area. Cheers and 95 years and many more, Don Tracy!
Title: The secrets to longevity
By Laura Bennett-Kimble
In an interview with the News Leader, 95-year-old Tracy, who said he rides his bike five miles every day, attributed exercise ang eating well to his longevity.
“The No. 1 thing is exercise,” he said. “And having a proper diet – something that doesn’t keep you up night and day.”
When he bikes, Tracy wears a vest that states he is a World War Two veteran, and that’s been a conversation starter over the years, with people stopping him to ask about his service.
“There’s not a lot of World War Two veterans left now,” he said.
Tracy was drafted the day after he graduated from Osseo High School in Minnesota in 1944. Toward the end of the war, he had the option of pursuing officer training or being discharged, and after serious thought, he decided to be discharged, which occurred in 1946.
In a speech at his birthday party, Tracy said, “Irene and I have been married for 72 years. She is a great wife and mother to three children, Pam, Bob and Bruce. Our oldest son passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2015. We are fortunate to date to have eight grandkids and eight great-grandkids, some of them in Minnesota, Colorado and Florida.”
The Tracys have lived in Clermont since 1976, when they moved here from Minnesota. Don has been active in the local Lions Club for 25 years.