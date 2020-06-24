Clermont News Leader recently received this heartwarming message from Christine Ripic, daughter of Clermont residents Carl and Kathy Zinn, who wanted to share a positive experience with one of Clermont’s small businesses.
This is just one example of how people continue to help one another through the COVID-19 pandemic – and support local businesses, too.
I live in California and first visited Clermont nine years ago when my parents, Carl and Kathy Zinn, bought a house there. I fell in love with downtown, the small businesses, the farmers market and wine tours, but, specifically the restaurant Cheeser’s Palace cafe on Montrose Street.
My parents have been going there several days a week for breakfast or lunch and the camaraderie with Amanda, the owner. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Amanda, her daughters and her mother over the years, and the love they have for their regulars and newcomers is simply beautiful.
Everything changed this spring when COVID-19 pushed everyone into their homes for weeks, then months, and now close to five months. This has really taken a toll on my parents, especially my dad. He is 86 years old, very active and a social man with the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s disease. He lives for his lengthy conversations with anyone he meets along his path and very much misses his regular visits to Cheeser’s.
I follow the Cheeserʼs Palace Facebook page, and that’s where I got the idea of helping two people and a small business that were all struggling during this crazy time. I reached out to Amanda and asked her if we could set up a weekly family-sized meal to be delivered to my parents.
This way, my parents can get a taste of the regular meals they were missing and I can also help support Amanda’s business, which I can only guess would be struggling as well during this pandemic. I mentioned this to my sister, Kat Murphy, who lives in Massachusetts, and she went in on it, too. So, we started a regular order every Wednesday and Saturday, which Amanda and her family delivered personally after closing up the cafe in the afternoons.
This has now gone on for over three months! We stopped the meal delivery in early June as Florida started opening up, but have restarted them again as my parents are afraid to leave their house with the number of cases back on the rise.
I’d like to say a huge thank-you to Amanda, your family and your team for treating my parents like family and taking care of them so well while I am stuck in California and can’t get out there to visit with them. People like you will make this pandemic easier to tolerate and get everyone through to the other side. And with no end in sight for this pandemic, it’s people like you that put peace in my heart!