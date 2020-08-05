Longtime Pig on the Pond Festival event manager Cheryl Fishel died July 26 at South Lake Hospital after a battle with leukemia. She was 57.
“Cheryl is irreplaceable,” said Paul Rountree, president of the Project Scholars board of directors, the parent organization of the festival. “Her passion to make the event successful in order to fund scholarships for young people was remarkable. She was one of the hardest-working, nicest people I have ever known, and we will miss her terribly.”
In 1998, Fishel and a small group started Pig on the Pond Festival as a way to fund scholarships for deserving students graduating from one of the south Lake County high schools. What started out as a small barbecue competition grew into a three-day extravaganza with a carnival, fireworks, live entertainment and large food concessions. Fishel also worked hard to get sponsors and other participants, and opened up the event to other nonprofits so that they could share in the proceeds.
It is estimated that the scholarship fund has provided more than $600,000 in scholarships for hundreds of south Lake County students.
For many years, Fishel also managed the South Lake Chamber’s Taste of South Lake and the annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, co-sponsored by Project Scholars and the Chamber. The breakfast provided thousands of dollars for classroom needs.
Funeral arrangements are being handled through Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes in Clermont. In lieu of flowers, Fishel’s family requests that contributions be made to the Project Scholars scholarship fund at a link on www.pigonthepond.org. Visit Project Scholars at www.ourprojectscholars.org.