At this year’s National Night Out, which was held Oct. 5, Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway, who has been organizing the event for years, received a pleasant shock when he became the inaugural recipient of the United Way Star of Service Award. It was a secret that event organizers kept mum about until the formal presentation.
Monica Wofford, CEO of the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties presented Broadway with the award and painted a portrait of a family man who willingly took up the mantle of leadership in our community.
“A bit of a Northern Star,” she said, tying Chief Broadway’s service into the title of the award and explaining who better than a “member of our local law enforcement, a member of those who guide us in a crisis, lead us to safety, and protect us daily” to be the first Star of Service Award recipient.
Wofford provided an example, the result of a “bit of a reconnaissance mission.” It had been discovered that Broadway has tackled an alliggator in his capacity as Clermont Police Chiefservice.
“I had no idea, no clue,” Boadway said when asked how he felt about the award and the kind words in the speeches this evening. He expressed the hoped the plaque offered him the opportunity to continue to serve Clermont, and surround himself with great people, leaders of the community.” He also thanked family and friends for their support. He added he couldn’t do it without them.