The Christmas Across South Lake program goal is to serve 1,000 children this holiday season, and organizers are requesting donations to help make that happen.
Created to help make Christmas a little brighter this holiday season for children in the South Lake community, the initiative brings together several groups, including nonprofits, civic clubs, service groups, schools and police departments that are working together to provide new toys and gifts for 1,000 children in Clermont, Minneola, Montverde, Groveland and Mascotte. Volunteers have distributed 150 toy collection boxes and several Angel Trees tags to numerous businesses across the area.
“We knew Christmas was going to be tough for our community this year,” said Kalena Meyers, group organizer. “Because we could not do our normal give-back events this year, we felt it was best to get all the agencies together and created this large collaborative effort.”
“To date, we have more than 600 children registered,” says Renee Lowe, group coordinator. “Families who need assistance are encouraged to register online as soon as possible. We will be closing our application process on Dec. 1, but if the need is still there and we have the resources available at that time, we will continue to help as many children as we can.”
The group has made an Amazon wish list available on their website, making it easy for donors to order toys from the comfort of home. The toys are then delivered to a secure location, sorted by volunteers, packaged and then delivered to future distribution events.
Local businesses are encouraging customers to drop off toys in their collection boxes and offering customers free or discounted items for their donation. Cash donations are needed and can be made online or accepted at Seacoast Bank in Clermont.
Visit www.AcrossSouthLake.org for information on making a donation, sponsorship opportunities, registering for assistance, a list of toy drop-off locations, Amazon toy wish list and upcoming events.