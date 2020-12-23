Members of the Kiwanis Club of Clermont collected and purchased new and unwrapped toys to help facilitate the Christmas Across South Lake organization’s goal of 1,000 children receiving toys in the South Lake County Area.
That goal was met and exceeded by Dec. 5, according to organizer Renée Lowe, who said the toy drive then was challenged to reach 2,021 toys. By last Friday, she said it looked like they would have no problem meeting that goal as toys continued to be donated.
Kiwanis members joined the efforts of more than 30 nonprofit organizations, including Clermont and Groveland police departments, Kiwanis Club of South Lake, South Lake Elks and Read to Sydney.
For more information about the mission of Christmas Across South Lake, visit www.acrosssouthlake.org or the group’s Facebook page.