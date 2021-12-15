Clermont’s own Historic Village is ready for the holiday season and there is something festive in every building. Not only that, because the Village is so close to Victory Pointe, visitors can also visit and take in the exhibit in which 50 Christmas trees have been decorated by area businesses and organizations.
Docents are on hand to conduct guided tours and will happily answer any questions about the items on display. Visitors can choose to walk through the various buildings at their own pace if so desired.
On top of all that are unique items for sale that may just be the perfect answer to that last minute gift/stocking stuffer that you need to get.
WANT TO GO?
The Historic Village is located at 490 West Ave., and is open to the public from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday; a donation of $5 per person over age 12 is requested to tour the buildings.
ABOUT CLERMONT’S HISTORIC VILLAGE
Clermont’s Historic Village is a unique partnership between the City of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society. Together, these work to provide the citizens of our community and visitors from all over the world with the opportunity to step back in time to simpler eras when life moved at a slower pace — a time when people actually made most of what was needed in their daily lives and facetime meant talking to your neighbors across the backyard fence. In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, why not take time to enjoy life in a slower, more peaceful atmosphere?
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Are you interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general? Why not consider joining the Historical Society? Annual dues is $25 for an individual and $35 for a couple.
To learn more, visit: www.clermonthistoricvillage.org, or go to its Facebook page.
Monthly meetings take place 6 p.m., the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Depot building at the Historic Village. The next meeting is Jan. 10, 2022.