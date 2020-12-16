Tommy Candido, display coordinator at John Zweifel’s President’s Hall of Fame, recently set up his personal Christmas Village with Clermont’s Historic Village in the bay window of the Train Depot, the building closest to West Avenue in the Historic Village. The display fills the entire window and is lighted every evening, 6–10 p.m.
If your family is planning on walking among the Christmas trees in the Holiday Enchanted Forest at Victory Pointe, take a short detour and walk around the Historic Village. In addition to the Christmas Village display, with its animated features including children on sleds, ice skaters, twirling air balloon and Gibbon (Yeti, a signature of every Christmas Village Candido has put together over the years), you can see the lighted Christmas tree in the library window, Christmas lights around the Village and a variety of lawn decorations including Santa and his sleigh and carolers.
The Historic Village is located at 490 West Avenue in Clermont and is open to the public every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m., for tours. Admission is always free, but a $5 donation per person over 12 is requested. For questions or further information, call 352-242-7734.