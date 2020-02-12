Cindy J. Schumacher Tax & Accounting

At Cindy J. Schumacher’s Tax & Accounting, we operate on the principle of giving the client the highest quality product with excellent customer service. We feel that each of our clients deserve that personal touch and attention as we deal with their tax and accounting matters.
We are conveniently located at 1236 S. Grand Highway in Clermont. Whether it is a personal or business return, our increased and highly trained staff will prepare your return as though it were their own. We want you to know … we ARE ready for all the CHANGES! Our preparers are all very experienced and up to date with IRS regulations and tax laws. Our preparers have stayed on top of the changes, continually reviewing the IRS revisions as information has been released so we can again provide you with a high quality product. All of our preparers are properly registered with the IRS. We have not cut any corners for the quality of your service.
In addition to providing tax services, CJS Tax Services, Inc. also provides a broad range of accounting functions. Please call 352-536-9266 for our earliest available appointment. We all are looking forward to serving your tax needs this year.
We are so excited to celebrate our 19th year of serving tax and accounting clients in Clermont and plan to continue to serve them for many years to come. Cindy says, “My family and I really love living in Clermont, it’s been our home for the past twenty-three years and we plan to retire here.”