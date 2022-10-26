I often get asked about our green-and-white marked cars that have the yellow lights mounted on the roof. Many people see them throughout the county and from a distance, assume they are deputies until they get close enough to spot those signature yellow lights on the top. They can be seen driving through neighborhoods, parking lots of local businesses, or even assisting with disabled vehicles. So, the question then becomes, “Who are they and what exactly do they do?”
This enthusiastic team of volunteers patrolling our county in these cars make up our Citizens on Patrol Program, or “COPs Program.” These members are civilian volunteers who serve the Sheriff’s Office and their community by acting as extra sets of eyes and ears throughout our county.
They are responsible for patrolling their assigned area of the county and acting as liaisons between the community and the Sheriff’s Office. While patrolling, they look for situations such as crimes in progress, suspicious persons or activity, abandoned or disabled vehicles, as well as traffic obstructions or traffic hazards.
When a COPs volunteer discovers one of the aforementioned situations, they promptly notify our Communications Center of the location and nature of the activity so that a deputy sheriff can be dispatched to respond and provide assistance or investigate. Citizens on Patrol members are also occasionally assigned to assist Sheriff’s Office personnel with other tasks such as planning special events, as well as assisting with educational programs and other community outreach projects.
In addition to these roles and assignments, the COPs volunteers are also considered a great deterrent to criminal activity as well as speeding due to their high-visibility presence. They are just like having a neighborhood watch group on wheels and the feedback I receive from our citizens is always overwhelmingly positive.
As you know, our great county is continuously growing and our deputies are spread thin, considering the amount of calls for service they are dispatched to on a daily basis. They can only be at one place at a time; therefore, having assistance such as what the Citizens on Patrol volunteers provide is invaluable.
So, are you ready to sign up? We can always use more of these extra eyes and ears to help patrol the county while our deputies are tied up on priority calls. We have several openings in the unit and we have COPs vehicles equipped, available, and ready to roll.
If you or someone you know would be interested in signing up, you may contact Ed Nathanson in our Community Services Division at ed.nathanson@lcso.org, or call 352-326-8108 for more information concerning the application process and minimum requirements for selection.
If not, then please show our COPs volunteers your appreciation when you see them by thanking them for donating their time and attention to help serve and protect our community. They are a tremendous asset to the agency and to our county and we are thankful for all that they do.
Until next time, stay safe