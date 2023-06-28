Cabanas are coming to Clermont after the City Council’s planning department approved an application to build eight in the downtown area of the city.
The eight short-term rentals will be built alongside the historic Mulberry Inn which is going to be converted into an airbnb to host families.
The ambitious Citrus Cabanas building project, estimated to cost between $2 and $3 million, is the brainchild of local developer Victory Coast LLC.
Darren Johnson, an agent for the Clermont-based company, was at the June 28 City Council meeting when final approval for his project was unanimously granted.
Johnson said: ““I think overall everything we are trying to do here is to provide some short-term rental options for guests to increase the duration of stay for our downtown community.
“Whether its sporting events, business travel or our downtown events, there are many different customers we foresee being able to use the property.
“I am thrilled that the council has approved my plans. Work should start on the project within the next two months and I envisage the project will be completed probably within a year.”
Clermont’s Mulberry Inn at 915 Montrose Street, is over 100 years old and has been the subject of many renovations over the years.
It was bult in the 1890s by sawmill owner A.R. Gano who located his family to up-and-coming Clermont from John’s Lake, on the eastern edge of Lake County,
He built the two-story wooden house with a balcony and wrap-around porch to raise his family and two of his 10 boys were born there.
During the 1890s Clermont had a booming tomato industry, and Gano became well-known as the inventor of the tomato crate, which he built at his crate mill on the shore of Lake Minneola.
Over the years, it has had many owners including Jeff and Rose Biddle, who used it as a bed and breakfast for many years before it was sold again in 2001.
Victory Coast LLC is planning to turn the three-bedroom, three bath home into a luxury short-term rental. It will not be a bed and breakfast operation.
The cabanas, which will be situated on the same plot, will range in size from 400 and up to 500 sq feet and will consist of one bedroom, a bathroom, sitting area and a small kitchen.
Each cabana will have a citrus name to pay homage to South Lake’s long citrus growing history including Clementine, Honeybell, Tangelo and Navel. Johnson is also planning to plant citrus trees around the new property.
There will also be an outdoor seating area and a summer BBQ kitchen for guests to use beside the Mulberry Inn and the cabanas.
At the June 28 meeting, Johnson also promised that the Mulberry Inn would be formally designated a historical building with a special plaque. This is something that the council is hoping to implement for all of Clermont’s historical buildings.
“I am excited to start work on the cabanas,” said Johnson, who also owns the Clermont Brewing Company and is co-owner of Southern on 8th restaurant also in Downtown Clermont.
“I think they fill a niche in providing affordable short-term rentals to both local and out of town people. The city needs this to be able to continue to grow and I am proud to be at the helm of this project.”