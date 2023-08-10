Clermont’s historic Citrus Tower desperately needs a new roof, and its owners are asking the city’s community for help.
The approximate cost of a new roof for the iconic landmark is upwards of $1 million, and with holes leaking water into the building, it needs to be replaced.
When owner Ralph Messer and his company Simchat Torah Beit Midrash bought the building for $3.3 million in September 2022, they knew the roof needed repairs.
What they didn’t know was that the repairs would cost so much, and after spending more than $1million already on renovating the building, Messer has launched a GoFundMe to raise $850,000 to replace the roof.
“Simchat Torah Beit Midrash has spent a lot of money renovating the Citrus Tower for the whole community to enjoy,” said John Litton, Messer’s advisor.
“We did not foresee that the roof would have to be replaced, nor how much it would cost. It is a significant task because many layers of foam must be torn off from previous repairs.
“The STBM is a charitable organization, and we rely on donations to help us when we need it the most – like now.”
In June this year, the Citrus Tower was re-opened in spectacular fashion with the whole of the Messer family and local dignitaries in attendance, dancing, singing and community members who joined in the celebrations. There were 5200 free rides to the top of the tower that day.
The revitalized Citrus Tower is one of Central Florida’s most famous tourist attractions built in 1955 by a group of businessmen to capitalize on the then booming citrus industry in the area.
It was constructed to an impressive 226 feet tall to give visitors a panoramic view of the surrounding lakes and groves and at the time, it was the tallest structure in Florida. It contains 5 million pounds of concrete, with more than 150,000 pounds of reinforced steel and it stands to the equivalent of a 22-story building.
When Messer and STBM bought the tower, it needed a major face-lift and repairs. Now, it has been fully renovated and refurbished and offers trips to the top, a coffee bar, an upscale Guavate Puerto Rican restaurant and a banquet hall to host private functions.
The Messers founded Simchat Torah Beit Midrash more than 36 years ago in Colorado and now they have students and affiliates all over the world who practice the Jewish religion.
Hope Medina, STBM’s Southeast Regional Director, said that a new roof is long overdue after years of patching-up the problem and hoping for the best.
“We have invested a lot of time in The Citrus Tower because we believe that it is an important part of Clermont and Central Florida’s history,” Medina said.
“People love the place, and we need help getting the roof replaced, so we are hoping to gain the support of the community in raising the funds needed to get the job done!”
John Litton said that the Tower is an important part of the community in Clermont for many reasons, and as such, it needs to be well taken care of so that people can visit for years to come.
“We have approximately 100,000 people a month move into the Clermont area,” said Litton. “The first thing that people see is our iconic Citrus Tower – it draws them in because it is such a huge part of the history of the city.
“We want to make sure that the tower, which helps economic growth in Clermont, is here for decades to come. We are truly grateful for any donations to the GoFundMe campaign, and we hope that anybody who has ever visited can find it in their hearts to help us.”
The Citrus Tower is located at 141 North Highway 27 at the corner of Citrus Tower Blvd in Clermont. Call 352-394-4061 for more details. You can make a tax-deductible donation to the GoFundMe by clicking here https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-replace-the-roof-on-the-iconic-citrus-tower