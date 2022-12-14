Although a trial run was held several weeks ago, this past weekend the Clermont Citrus Tower celebrated a special new Christmas light display, accompanied with a third annual holiday toy drive to benefit children in Lake County.
With fake snow, free face painting, games and musical entertainment, hundreds of families came out to enjoy the entire evening. Plus everyone who brought a toy to donate to the Baby DJ Toy Drive received a ticket for a free ride to the top of the Citrus Tower.
Serving as Grand Marshall, Johnny Magic flipped the switch to light up the tower.
ABOUT THE TOY DRIVE
The Baby DJ Toy Drive Program began over 30 years ago when its founder ‘Johnny Magic’ was inspired to provide assistance to families of economic disadvantage in the Central Florida area.
As the host of a Central Florida popular morning radio show, he has had the opportunity to spend a great deal of time working throughout the community and witnessed firsthand the struggle that many families experienced in providing their children with necessities, especially during the holiday season.
“It is absolutely amazing how Lake County families charitably come out to unite and help others each year,” said Magic.
“We are excited to have our own Lake County toy distribution center and plan this year. All of the collected toys will stay right here for children in need,” said Matthew Wheatley of the Wheatly Realty Group, a major sponsor. “We are happy to be the leaders in this toy drive. We take it seriously, so we can responsibly give back to our community.”
The Central Florida Baby DJ Toy Drive helps make this an important South Lake community event an annual tradition. Organizers collected several thousand toys and dozens of bicycles at this year’s event to help local area families, and the toys stay here to be distributed in Lake County, with applications that have been submitted with online registrations. South Lake families are invited to go online to register their children for free toys each year.
“While this is the third year for Lake County, this is our eighth year of putting our lives on hold for the year-end holidays to help children of Lake County,” said Director of Baby DJ nonprofit charities Carmen Burnett notes. “This year’s event will help us give toys to over 500 underprivileged children.
“To date, we have helped share Christmas toys with more than 6000 families here in Lake County,” she said. “We do have other programs, like our Operation Princess, where we share gently used dresses for young ladies to use for proms and other special occasions.”
ABOUT THE CITRUS TOWER
Built in 1956, mainly through the efforts of A.W Thacker and F.J. Toole, the tower stands at a height of 226 feet on one of the highest hills here in Florida’s Ridge area.
It is the equivalent of a 22-story building, with the tip of its highest antenna approximately 500 feet above sea level. This landmark contains 5 million pounds of concrete with about 150,000 pounds of reinforced steel. (The tower lobby features an interesting free video with the entire story.)
The Citrus Tower currently features a glass enclosed observation deck that can be accessed by an elevator from the lobby. Where once there were acres of orange groves, nowadays the view is primarily of housing developments.
However, also included are Lake County’s rolling hills with hundreds of lakes. On clear days portions of Lake, Orange, Polk and Sumter counties are visible, as it the distant downtown Orlando skyline and Disney World.
Citrus Tower
141 U.S. 27 and the corner of Citrus Tower Boulevard
Phone: 352-394-4061
website: www.CitrusTower.com