CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flagship Healthcare Trust, a Charlotte-based outpatient healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT), has acquired the Citrus Tower medical office building.
Located at the Citrus Tower Boulevard and Johns Lake Road intersection, the 20,964-square-foot, Class A property serves as the anchor building for Citrus Tower Park and is home to the newest location for IMA Medical Group (IMA). The building is approximately 1.5 miles from the 170-bed Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and AdventHealth Clermont Park, a 24-bed freestanding Emergency Department and health park.
“This property is well-positioned in the Orlando MSA, close to two major hospitals and with excellent access to commercial and transportation corridors,” said Gerald Quattlebaum, Flagship’s Executive Vice President of Acquisitions. “We look forward to complementing the existing tenant mix all the while providing first-class real estate services that support their missions and business aspirations.”
About Flagship Healthcare Properties
Flagship Healthcare Properties, LLC (Flagship) is a fully-integrated outpatient healthcare real estate firm serving clients throughout the Southeastern and Southern Mid-Atlantic United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. For further information: www.FlagshipHP.com
Savannah Scott is the public relations coordinator for Charleston, S.C.-based ChernoffNewman. She may be reached at Savannah.Scott@ChernoffNewman.com