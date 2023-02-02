(Editor’s note: The News Leader reached out to Greg Homan and family, who did not respond to requests for comments.)
Although the deal was consummated this past Sept. 23, 2022, announcement is now made that Greg Homan and his family sold the Citrus Tower and the Citrus Tower commercial business center to Simchat Torah Beit Midrash (STBM), led by Rabbi Ralph and Maureen Messer, for $3.3 million dollars.
“We are proud and humbled to now be the caretakers of The Citrus Tower property, as it sits right next to our Clermont Simchat Torah Beit Midrash study,” said Rabbi Messer. “We want to expand what The Citrus Tower means as an important Clermont landmark for years to come, with high quality first-class services, world-class events, music, entertainment, restaurants, retail and historical venues.”
This was an important aspect as to why the Messers purchased the property.
“With the massive growth with new residents and businesses here in South Lake, we want to be a strong and friendly anchor to help support our local community as much as possible,” he said. “Our mission and goals will be to demonstrate total excellence in business leadership and life related to the Citrus Tower Property. We hope to work closely with our city and county government officials as well as with all community organizations.”
CURRENT AND FUTURE PLANS
The Citrus Tower lobby Coffee Shop will be expanded their menu and offerings with the plan to be ‘The Best Coffee’ in town and a great spot for casual meetings. A new restaurant featuring Puerto Rican cuisine will soon be opening within the lobby of the Citrus Tower. Another restaurant is currently under construction, with renovation taking place where the former Kenny’s BBQ was located. It will be an authentic Kosher delicatessen, and effort currently is underway to kosherize the equipment and accouterments.
The Christmas Tower Light Show will continue as an annually celebrated event, and new parking lot events — car shows, food trucks, and similar entertainment — are planned.
Physical features are also part of the new ownership and management. The parking lot will be resurfaced; the roof on both buildings will be replaced; and there are other planned improvements not yet revealed. There even are plans to plant citrus trees on the property, and visitors will be free to pick the fruit.
There also are reception areas for commercial use, such as a new Citrus Tower Community Room, for anyone who wants to host special events. This past year, STBM held a huge Thanksgiving holiday dinner in a reception room that fed approximately 500 people, including the homeless, the underprivileged, veterans, police, fire and first responders.
In addition to all the above, the Messers are currently researching how to share more of the history of the Citrus Tower with both locals and tourists.
ABOUT THE CITRUS TOWER
The Citrus Tower is a nationally and internationally known tourist attraction and landmark in Clermont that opened in 1956, in part as a tribute to its then famed citrus industry; that industry was decimated in the 1980s by three freezes and what once were acres of citrus groves are today a number of subdivisions and accompanying industries that service the region.
The Citrus Tower was one of Florida’s original tourist attractions and landmarks, built here before Disney, Universal and any of today’s modern attractions. The top floor of The Citrus Tower currently features a glass enclosed observation deck that can be accessed by an elevator from the lobby. From there it is possible to see portions of Lake, Orange, Polk and Sumter counties, as well as the distant downtown Orlando skyline and Disney World.
Built mainly through the efforts of A.W Thacker and F.J. Toole, there were over 240 founders and stakeholders involved. In 1995, the Homan family purchased The Citrus Tower with a mission to serve the South Lake community.
It was built at a height of 226 feet, the equivalent of a 22-story building, on one of the highest hills here in Florida’s Ridge area. It took 5 million pounds of concrete with about 150,000 pounds of reinforced steel to construct.
ABOUT SIMCHAT TORAH BEIT MIDRASH
Rabbi Ralph & Maureen Messer founded the Simchat Torah Beit Midrash more than 35 years ago while living in Colorado, with a mission to help affiliates, students and followers across the world build a spiritual foundation for families to reach their successful growth by setting up learning centers across the globe to teach positive business and life principles as well as fundamental moral principles.
There are now more than 100 study centers worldwide; ownership of 30 Torah TV Stations globally; online media; a publishing center; and thousands of educational books and videos.
It has also developed a diverse series of in-person business leadership educational platforms which teach people authentic business principles, as well as fundamental moral principles for living a successful life.
There also are educational courses for youth and adults in everything, from culinary arts, broadcast production, media, TV production, website design, communications, sewing, ballet, dance and biblical studies; all designed to help teach the current and future generations about positive morals, strong ethics and meaningful life principles.
Simchat Torah Beit Midrash has a growing community of people who attend the diverse college level educational programs in Clermont and worldwide. It is made up of an assortment of students and followers with Christians, Jews, believers and non-believers studying Hebraic lifestyles.
Toward that effort there are several authentic Jewish Holocaust Torah Scrolls used as tools to educate the next generation to respect and love Israel and the Jewish people. They celebrate all traditional biblical Jewish holidays.
There are now eight Simchat Torah Beit Midrash locations in Central Florida, with 65 across the U.S.
TO LEARN MORE
Citrus Tower
141 U.S. 27/Citrus Tower Blvd.
Clermont
352-394-4061
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CitrusTower1 and https://www.facebook.com/groups/245077598876317
Simchat Torah Beit Midrash
183 U.S. 27
Clermont
352-989-5947