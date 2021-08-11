Several weeks ago, a discrepancy was detected at the Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St.
“Staff identified some minor settling of the Clermont City Center last week. Out of an abundance of caution, the building temporarily was closed and an engineer was called in to verify the safety of the facility. The engineer currently is conducting tests,” stated City of Clermont Communications Director Kathryn Deen.
As of Aug. 5, Deen stated in a follow-up email that “Testing continues and reports are expected back by next week. It appears there has been no further movement of the building over the last few days.”