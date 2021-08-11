City Center

Awareness has been heightened since the collapse of the condominium building in Miami-Dade County. So when an incident was noticed at the Clermont City Center, the decision was made to close the building until testing is completed.

 STEVE STEINER/NEWS LEADER

Several weeks ago, a discrepancy was detected at the Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St.

“Staff identified some minor settling of the Clermont City Center last week. Out of an abundance of caution, the building temporarily was closed and an engineer was called in to verify the safety of the facility. The engineer currently is conducting tests,” stated City of Clermont Communications Director Kathryn Deen.

As of Aug. 5, Deen stated in a follow-up email that “Testing continues and reports are expected back by next week. It appears there has been no further movement of the building over the last few days.” 

