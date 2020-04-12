All City of Clermont facilities are closed through the end of the month, including all city buildings, parks, beaches and restrooms, as well as the boat ramp. The city made the decision following Gov. Ron DeSantis’s executive stay-at-home order, which remains effective through April 30, unless extended.
“The City of Clermont is taking these measures out of an abundance of caution to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” City Manager Darren Gray said. “This is for the safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community, and especially to protect those who are most vulnerable – the elderly and those with chronic illness.”
The city’s trails remain open, and Mayor Gail Ash encourages able residents to continue staying active while practicing social distancing.
City services continue online or by phone, whenever possible.
Utility bills may be paid online; if needed, checks (no cash) may be dropped in the slot on the south side of City Hall, 685 W. Montrose St.
Permits may be submitted online. As an alternative, paper applications may be dropped off in the bin on the south side of City Hall.
Inspections are being completed by photo and video submissions.
Records requests and other clerk’s office requests are being processed online.
The city’s main line at 352-394-4081 is being answered from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as usual.
COVID-19 is an emerging respiratory disease and there is more to learn about its transmission, clinical course and the populations at increased risk of disease and complications, according to the CDC. The latest updates on COVID-19 can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. Updates, FAQs and resources are frequently being posted to the city’s COVID-19 webpage, www.ClermontFL.gov/coronavirus, Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CityOfClermont, and Nextdoor page.