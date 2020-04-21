As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect daily life, news and information are constantly updated. Here’s a quick runådown of City of Clermont information as it stands at press time.
The closure of all city facilities, including parks, was extended through April 30, subject to change, based on the stay-at-home executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The City of Clermont Boat Ramp closed April 2 until further notice. All events and programs at city facilities are canceled until May 11, subject to change.
The following list provide health, government and assistance resources compiled by the City for residents.
Florida Department of Health: For state health information, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19. The Lake County Citizen Information Hotline is at 352-742-4830, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CD¡C): For U.S. health information, visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
World Health Organization: For worldwide health information, visit www.who.int/covid-19.
City of Clermont: For city information, visit www.ClermontFL.gov/coronavirus. City-specific questions can be directed to 352-394-4081 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or info@clermontfl.org.
Lake County Government: For county information, visit www.LakeCountyFL.gov/COVID-19 or call their main line at 352-343-9800.
State of Florida: For the latest updates and actions taken by Gov. Ron DeSantis, visit https://www.flgov.com.
211: For assistance with paying housing bills or other essential services, call 211 or visit www.w11/org/services/covid1.
Local Food Assistance: For help finding local food pantries, search by zipcode at www.foodpantries.org.
South Lake Chamber of Commerce: For small business resources and available local takeout/delivery options, visit https://www.southlakechamber-fl.com/covid-19-business-resources-information/.