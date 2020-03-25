Last week, the City of Clermont declared a local state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Clermont Mayor Gail Ash signed the resolution due to the serious health threat that COVID-19 poses to Clermont’s residents, visitors and the community. City Council unanimously approved the declaration at an emergency council meeting in council chambers. The city’s decision followed Lake County’s emergency proclamation on March 16.
“We are taking every possible measure to ensure that the City of Clermont is slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” Ash said. “Now is the time for our citizens to practice social distancing and limit their time in public, especially to protect the most vulnerable – the elderly and those with chronic illness.”
The city also announced that it is closing all city buildings and select parks until March 30. The parks that will close are Bishop, Hancock, Lake Hiawatha, McKinney, Palatlakaha and West. In addition, all events at city facilities are canceled until May 11 (eight weeks), as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These dates are subject to change.
City services will continue to be available by phone at 352-394-4081 and online at www.ClermontFL.gov whenever possible.
For city updates and resources, visit the City of Clermont’s COVID-19 webpage, www.ClermontFL.gov/coronavirus and the City of Clermont Government Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/CityOfClermont.