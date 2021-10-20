OCT. 8

Theft and trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, Employee arrested for theft, trespassed from property

OCT. 9

Sexual battery, 1000 block State Road 50, reported sexual battery at location

Brush fire, Hooks Street, Officers assisted another agency re: brush fire at location

Domestic battery, 100 block Lombard Circle, arrested for domestic battery

Criminal mischief, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, property damage at location

Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects arrested for retail theft

Warrant, 10,000 block State Road 50, arrested on multiple active warrants

Grand theft, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, subject took item from location without paying

OCT. 10

Grand theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, property taken from location

DUI and narcotics, County Road 455 and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence, possession of cocaine.

OCT. 11

Flee to elude, U.S. 27 and Hooks Street, subject fled during an attempted traffic stop

 

