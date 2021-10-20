OCT. 8
Theft and trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, Employee arrested for theft, trespassed from property
OCT. 9
Sexual battery, 1000 block State Road 50, reported sexual battery at location
Brush fire, Hooks Street, Officers assisted another agency re: brush fire at location
Domestic battery, 100 block Lombard Circle, arrested for domestic battery
Criminal mischief, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, property damage at location
Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects arrested for retail theft
Warrant, 10,000 block State Road 50, arrested on multiple active warrants
Grand theft, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, subject took item from location without paying
OCT. 10
Grand theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, property taken from location
DUI and narcotics, County Road 455 and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence, possession of cocaine.
OCT. 11
Flee to elude, U.S. 27 and Hooks Street, subject fled during an attempted traffic stop