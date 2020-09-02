Being a small business owner has its challenges – especially during a global pandemic.
“Businesses are hurting,” Clermont city manager Darren Gray said. “We know these hard times won’t last forever, but for many of our Clermont businesses, it’s a real struggle right now.”
Recognizing that, the City of Clermont launched the first of its “Shop Local, Dine Local” promotions last month with an event called Celebrate Love’s Half-Birthday. The promotion encouraged Valentines to celebrate again in August with dining and drinks at area restaurants, and casual browsing at local retailers.
A related scavenger hunt had residents spotting candy conversation heart messages on windows of more than 50 Clermont businesses, jotting down the phrases and then submitting entry forms to win tickets to the Clermont Performing Arts Center’s 2021 season.
“We all have our favorite places to eat and shop in Clermont,” Gray said. “We’re challenging our Champions to ‘Shop Local, Dine Local’ and keep these businesses going.”
Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to contact Business Liaison Barbara Hollerand at 352-241-7355 or bhollerand@clermontfl.org. There is no cost to participate.