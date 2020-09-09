The City of Clermont invites the public to a virtual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony. The pre-recorded video will premiere at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 on the city’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The virtual format allows viewers to watch the 19th anniversary event from the safety of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The City of Clermont is proud to present this virtual ceremony to pay tribute to all of the victims and heroes of 9/11,” Clermont City Manager Darren Gray said. “Although we are unable to hold special events in person during Phase 2 of the city’s reopening, we know how important this annual ceremony is to the South Lake community, so we innovated.”
The program features speeches by Clermont Mayor Gail Ash, Clermont Fire Chief David Ezell and Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway, who was a first-responder on Sept. 11 at Ground Zero. The event also includes video submissions from two guest speakers whose lives were forever changed by 9/11. Everything was recorded for this year’s event.
The city will post a video link to its website, www.ClermontFL.gov, as well as on its YouTube and Facebook pages. The video includes closed captioning in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.