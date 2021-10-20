OCTOBER 1
Vandalism, graffiti. Lake David Park
Juvenile complaint, Independence Boulevard, subject turned over to family member
Disturbance, fight, 200 block West Broad Street, warrant issued for subject for simple battery
Property check, City Hall Annex
OCTOBER. 2
Trespasser, 600 block East Broad Street, subject arrested for disorderly intoxication
Warrant, 1200 block, Cheshire Street, subject arrested on active warrant
Property check, Festival Park, abandoned trailer located
OCTOBER 3
Vehicle burglaries, 20,000 BLOCK U.S. 27, Unlocked vehicles, nothing of value taken
Suspicious vehicle, narcotics, 400 block Ironside Trail Drive, Juveniles issued W.I.L.A- Work in Lieu of Arrest citations
OCT. 4
Vehicle burglary, 100 block, Wilson Lake, complainant advised property was taken from a vehicle at this location
OCT. 5
Theft, 7000 block State Road 50, complainant reported item missing from this location
Warrant, Independence Boulevard and U.S. 27, Subject was arrested on an active warrant.
OCT. 6
Suspicious person, 9000 block, Oglethorpe Drive, officers escorted two subjects home