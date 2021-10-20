OCTOBER 1

Vandalism, graffiti. Lake David Park

Juvenile complaint, Independence Boulevard, subject turned over to family member

Disturbance, fight, 200 block West Broad Street, warrant issued for subject for simple battery

Property check, City Hall Annex 

 

OCTOBER. 2

Trespasser, 600 block East Broad Street, subject arrested for disorderly intoxication

Warrant, 1200 block, Cheshire Street, subject arrested on active warrant

Property check, Festival Park, abandoned trailer located

 

OCTOBER 3

Vehicle burglaries, 20,000 BLOCK U.S. 27, Unlocked vehicles, nothing of value taken

Suspicious vehicle, narcotics, 400 block Ironside Trail Drive, Juveniles issued W.I.L.A- Work in Lieu of Arrest citations

 

OCT. 4

Vehicle burglary, 100 block, Wilson Lake, complainant advised property was taken from a vehicle at this location

 

OCT.  5

Theft, 7000 block State Road 50, complainant reported item missing from this location

Warrant, Independence Boulevard and U.S. 27, Subject was arrested on an active warrant. 

 

OCT.   6 

Suspicious person, 9000 block, Oglethorpe Drive, officers escorted two subjects home

