After a period of time without a city manager, the City of Mascotte councilors at the Oct. 5 meeting decided upon Annamarie Reno — who received the nod over the other two vying for the position: Jack Butler and Don Rosenthal.
In a ballot vote proposed by Mayor Mike Sykes, city councilors selected Reno in a 3-2 vote over Rosenthal; Butler received no votes.
With that, Sykes instructed took a vote among council members whether to begin negotiations between the city and Reno. The vote was 4-1 against, with Councilor Pam Terry in dissent.
Following advice from City Attorney Andrew Hand, city staff could enter into negotiations with Reno.
In other matters, councilors voted unanimously to accept:
• Final reading of Ordinance 2021-10-619 Villa Pass Annexation
• Final reading of Ordinance 2021-09-620 Fencing
• First Reading of Ordinance 2021-10-621 Langley Estates Annexation
• First Reading of Ordinance 2021-10-623 Capacity Reservation
According to Mayor Mike Sykes during a break in the council meeting, Ordinance 2021-10-623 Capacity Reservation, was more an action to clarify wording on Section 19-22 of the code regarding collection of wastewater impact fees, which are required of commercial properties only.
In his explanation once council reconvened, Public Services Director Larry Walker, CPM, stated the ordinance was similar to the one existing in Orlando, which he had found and determined was the best among those he had researched.
ABOUT THE CITY MANAGER CANDIDATES
Annamarie Reno and her husband live in Saginaw, Mich. She is currently the town manager for Richland, Mich. She has held that position since 2015.
Among her accomplishments, she implemented and organized an “Empty Building Tour” of the downtown business district. It led to eight of 10 vacant store fronts attracting new tenants.
The runner-up to Reno, Don L. Rosenthal, lives in New Port Richey. From 2020 to 2021 he was the commercial/redevelopment project liaison for Pasco County. Prior to that, from 2014-2019, he was Pasco County Assistant County Administrator. He has held public sector positions in Atlanta, Reno and Downers Grove, Ill.
Jack Butler currently is the Director of Support Services for the City of Ocoee, which he has held since 2012. He has been with the City of Ocoee since 2006, where he began as the Capital Improvement Program Manager.
Other public sector positions include municipalities as Chattanooga, Tenn., Tallahassee, and Athens, Ga.