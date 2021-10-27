GROVELAND — It took slightly more than 90 minutes, for city counselors to go through the Oct. 18 agenda, with Vice Mayor Mike Smith presiding in place of Mayor Evelyn Wilson.
Much of the Oct. 18 agenda focused on the “Buy Groveland” program, and much of the discussion, most of it led by Councilor Barbara Gaines focused on what measurement will be used in order to gauge whether the program was successful.
This and other concerns came on the heels of the presentation by Marcia Coleman, of WSLL-VET Consulting and Training, LLC, a Groveland-based consultancy group.
In Coleman’s presentation, she touched upon what had been done during the first phase, part of which was “putting leather to the pavement” and meeting with local small business owners in an effort to help them identify what they believed is needed to be successful in Groveland.
She also outlined some of what had been discovered, such as what might be an effective way to market one’s business.
“It is to do it on social media,” said Coleman.
From there she sequed into some of the approaches under possible consideration. Chief among the ones she mentioned was reaching out to Amazon and having one of its marketing representatives to perhaps conduct a seminar for the local small businesses.
Another aspect looked into during the initial phase was how to attract new businesses to located in Groveland.
Some comments from the council followed, in particular from Councilor Barbara Gaines, who started asking questions about the practicality of the program. It was then that Vice Mayor Smith pointed out the opportunity for questioning was in the agenda under the topic “Consideration of approval, under Resolution 2021-64: Agreement between the City of Groveland and WSLL_VET Consulting and Training, LLC for administration of the Buy Groveland Program.”
When it was time to address the topic and ask questions, it was Groveland Procurement Manager Christine Coghill who took the questions, which began with Gaines who reiterated her concerns over what the metric will be. It led to a further question.
“How will the metric determine success,” Gaines asked. “How are you going to determine if the program is successful?”
Coghill’s response was that no metric had been yet developed, and that it would come during the next phase prior to the implementation of the program if approved.
Councilor Randolph Waite wondered how all this would be coordinated and by whom.
“It’s a large undertaking for one person,” he said.
Coghill assured Waite and the others it would be more than just her, that it would include Coleman and CRA Director Dan Murphy.
“I would think that the business owners themselves would want some metric of success,” said Councilor Mike Radatz.
Coghill said she would be willing to meet individually with each council member, as well as panel business owners what they might consider measures of success.
The council voted 4-0 to approve the resolution.
ABOUT BUY GROVELAND
According to Coghill, who spoke in a phone interview the day following the city council meeting, the Buy Groveland program came about as instructions from the city council to the city staff, in part, from the CARES act, which provided federal funding during the height of the pandemic.
As a spin-off, Coleman was asked to gather data to find out what the needs of small business in Groveland is.