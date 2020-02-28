Gather your squad for a free bicycle scavenger hunt in Downtown Clermont.
Pre-registration is open for the City of Clermont’s third annual Clermont Cycle & Seek. This exciting event will go from noon to 3 p.m. Sat., March 21 starting and ending at Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St.
Take pictures and solve clues as you test your knowledge of Downtown Clermont. Discover unique local businesses and learn fun facts about the city – all at no cost. Stops include several stores, Waterfront Park and Lake Hiawatha Preserve.
Teams can range from two to four people; the first 100 people to sign up get a medal.
You can pre-register between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. any weekday from now through March 20 at the Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St., visit www.ClermontFL.gov/events or call 352-708-5975.
Day-of registration will take place between 11 a.m. and noon March 21 at Waterfront Park. You must register to qualify for prizes.
Get some exercise, enjoy the outdoors and take in the historic, scenic views with family and friends.
When you’re finished, enjoy an after-party with music and prizes until 3 p.m. at Waterfront Park. Prizes will be given out for fastest teams and best decorated bikes.
All levels and types of riders are encouraged to participate. Florida law requires all bikers under 16 to wear a helmet.
Downtown businesses interested in hosting a stop on scavenger hunt can contact Maritza Rivera at mrivera@ clermontfl.org or 352-708-5989. There is no charge to participate.
This city event is sponsored in part by Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Insight Credit Union, Florida Sports Injury & Orthopedic Institute and McDonald’s.