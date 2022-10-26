Call it a victory at Victory Pointe, as more than 40 volunteers joined the Kiwanis Club of South Lake in its One Day community event to help create a safe and more fun environment at the Victory Pointe Shoreline, removing asphalt, stone and trash debris in the water along the shoreline.
“Our Victory Pointe cleanup project was part of the Kiwanis One Day initiative. Kiwanis One Day is held on the fourth Saturday in October,” said South Lake Kiwanis President Jennifer Ganley. ”Kiwanis One Day is a day set aside each year for clubs around the world to work together to benefit their communities.”
However, this year’s event was an exception. It took place Sunday, Oct. 23, not Saturday, the day before.
“As the Great Floridian Triathlon was being held on that Saturday in cooperation with the City of Clermont, we moved our lakefront cleanup project to Sunday,” Ganley said.
Other organizations pitched in to help coordinate and organize, among these the Fabulous Flockers and “Seas Your Day Events.”
Renee Lowe of Fabulous Flockers, and Aubrey Kuczrepa-Abbatecola of “Seas Your Day Events,” were there to help coordinate and organize this Clermont event for Kiwanis.
“Victory Point was unfortunately deemed dangerous,” said Aubrey Kuczrepa-Abbatecola, of “Seas Your Day Events.” We really wanted to help this project succeed.”
That was seconded by Renee Lowe, with the Fabulous Flockers.
“We remain excited about helping Kiwanis of South Lake and Clermont area municipalities to provide a clean and beautiful lakefront shoreline for walkers, beach and boat enthusiasts as well as for the benefit of our entire community,” said Lowe.
It’s a team effort, according to Ganley.
“We have partnered with other organizations in South Lake County to work together to create a much safer environment at the Victory Pointe shoreline,” she said, and provided several examples “Our valued local business sponsors have helped us out by providing gloves and other equipment for the cleanup, advertising materials and food for our volunteers.
RESULTS
“We collected over 1500 pounds of construction debris from the lake’s edge and that is only a small portion of what needs to be removed,” said Lowe. “We filled two large dump trailers to the max.”
None of the things removed should have been in the lake, she said. Among items removed were railroad ties, large nails, wooden two by fours and brick fireplaces.
“As a community, we should all be disgusted with the fact that our city has allowed the dumping of these materials at our waters’ edge,” Lowe said. “We all need to unite together and get this cleaned up.”
WHY VICTORY POINTE
Victory Pointe was deemed very dangerous. In addition to the abovementioned, there was, unfortunately, asphalt and other construction debris in the water which made it an inhospitable environment for people to bring boats to shore, swim or to just walk safely along the beach.
Now, thanks to the efforts of volunteers who removed plenty of debris, the project was completed, and future prospects seem promising.
“We hope to help provide our community with an inviting sandy beach for families to enjoy all year. While working together, we can make a difference in one day,” said Ganley.
ABOUT THE KIWANIS CLUB OF SOUTH LAKE
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Blvd. Visit: kcosl.org or: Kiwanis.org