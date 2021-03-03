Clerbrook RV Resort residents raised $22,000 for the Mike Conley Hospice House, not letting a pandemic stop them from holding their annual Hospice Week fundraiser. This year’s event, held in January, included activities modified to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. A golf tournament, golf cart scavenger hunt and spaghetti dinner helped bring the total raised by the Clerbrook community over the last 27 years to $775,000.
“This donation is truly amazing considering the limitations caused by COVID-19 concerns. It is also a reminder of how fortunate Cornerstone Hospice is to have such a committed group of supporters in the community,” said Nick Buchholz, executive director of Cornerstone Hospice Foundation. “This money will help provide services such as the Pet Peace of Mind Program, specialized veterans’ programs and other resources to enhance the level of care Cornerstone Hospice patients and their families receive.”
Cornerstone Hospice provides services in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties. For more information, call 866-742-6655 or visit www.CornerstoneHospice.org.