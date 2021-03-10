March 8, the Lake County Clerk’s Office resumed operations in south Lake County at a new branch office, now located at 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 116, in Clermont, for processing of marriage licenses and passports.
The newly relocated office is situated behind the Citrus Tower Village Publix Shopping Center and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.), Monday through Friday.
Passports will be processed by appointment only, however; marriage license processing is first come, first served.
To schedule a passport appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3dyMukf.
Customers will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing at all times while in the office. Those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, or who have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive, are asked to not visit the office and to reschedule any appointments.
Passport services by appointment only, and marriage license services without an appointment, are also available Monday through Friday at the Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main St., Tavares, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and at the North Lake Branch Office, 902 Avenida Central, The Villages of Lady Lake from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.).
For more information, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org, or call 352-253-2648.