The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s Office recently received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its fiscal year 2021 budget. This is the 29th year that the Clerk’s Office has received the award.
“The preparation of the annual budget is a meticulous and lengthy process that involves a great deal of coordination between all of our departments,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk and Comptroller. “Our Budget Officer, Kevin McDonald, works diligently to ensure the information is presented in a professional and comprehensive manner, which culminated in earning this distinguished honor from GFOA.”
According to the GFOA, the award “is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting,” and reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.