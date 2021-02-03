Jan. 16, the City of Clermont gave away 700 Slash Pine tree seedlings in recognition of Florida’s Arbor Day. The event also featured a special reading of “The Giving Tree” presented by local children’s librarian Kim Roccanti.
Slash Pine (pinus elliottii) is a type of yellow pine, native of Southeastern United States. Its sturdy, strong wood makes it valuable to the area’s timber industry and reforestation project. It is also known as swamp pine, Cuban pine, yellow slash pine, southern pine and pitch pine, according to Clermont Garden Club.
Clermont Garden Club members Gwen Carter and Debra Smidt assisted city employees Amy Digman and Diane Sauer by giving out information about the trees and sharing information about their club.
The free tree event is one of many reasons that the City of Clermont has been nationally recognized as a Tree City USA community of 20 years, according to the city, which also earned a Growth Award from the Arbor Day Foundation because of the city’s commitment to expanding public trees.