The Clermont Arts & Recreation Center, along with Kehlor Recreation Center and Highlander Pavilion, reopened Nov. 9 as part of Phase 3 of the city’s reopening plan. Numerous programs are up and running at Clermont Arts & Recreation Center, including yoga, Tai Chi, open pickleball, open basketball, beginners salsa, Zumba, open volleyball and more.
The center will be closed for the holidays Dec. 24–25 and Jan. 1, 2021. For more information, visit https://www.clermontfl.gov/arc.
Visit www.ClermontFL.gov/coronavirus for city resources, updates, FAQs and more related to the COVID-19 pandemic.