Earth Day is officially recognized every April 22, but festivities for this year’s event in Clermont took place more conveniently on a Saturday – April 24.
The city of Clermont celebrated Earth Day with a lake clean-up and community festival at Lake Hiawatha Preserve, located at 450 12th Street in Clermont.
The Clermont Garden Club participated in the celebration, and club members Lisa Palermo, Pam Molesky and Linda Laulette handed out milkweed seeds to community members and provided information on how beneficial these native milkweed plants are to the life cycle of the Monarch butterfly – especially its caterpillars.
Native milkweed plants, including the beautiful and fragrant butterfly weed, are the sole host plants for monarch caterpillars, so if they don’t have those host plants, they cannot procreate. Want to learn more? visit the Clermont Garden Club website at www.ClermontGardenClub.com.
The 2021 theme of Earth Day International is “Restore the Earth,” and Earth Day, which is in its 51st year, is observed in over 190 countries.