Earth Day is officially recognized every April 22, but festivities for this year’s event in Clermont will take place more conveniently on a Saturday – April 24.
The city of Clermont is celebrating Earth Day with a lake clean-up and community festival at Lake Hiawatha Preserve, located at 450 12th Street in Clermont.
The clean-up will begin at 7:30 a.m. and wrap up by 10 a.m., when the celebration kicks off. The festival will run until 2 p.m.
The festival will feature Eco the Frog, environmental activities, DJ music and entertainment, aerial performers, an Earth Kids Zone, tai chi demonstrations and more.
The theme of Earth Day International is “Restore the Earth,” and Earth Day, which has is in its 51st year, is observed in over 190 countries.
To register for the clean-up and request a free participant tee-shirt, visit
www.clermont.gov/events. Additional event information is posted at
www.clermontfl.gov/events/2025826-clermont-earth-day-lake-clean-up.stml.