Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.