On the final day of March — designated as Women’s History Month — the City of Clermont acknowledged and celebrated the women who compose First Responders, Firefighters and Police. Those who were honored were:
Clermont Fire Department/EMT First Responders
Kathy Johnston joined the Clermont Fire Department in 2014 as Assistant Chief of Administration where she has overseen the budget or departmental logistics of fire, EMS and training divisions. Her focus to promote professional development continued as she became a credentialed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and facilitated Clermont’s Fire Department’s accreditation achievement in 2018 and ISO public classification rating of 1 in 2020. She retired in 2007 at the rank of Deputy Chief.
Assistant Chief Jennifer Pierce began her fire service career at Lake Mary Fire Department in 2004 for more than seven years. After serving in Texas for a year as the Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of La Marque, she returned to central Florida and was hired in 2014 as the Clermont Fire Department Plans Examiner. With more than 18 years of experience, Assistant Chief Pierce currently oversees the Fire Prevention Divisions daily operations which includes the review of plans for fire protection and life safety, fire inspections, fire investigations and the coordination of community relations and public fire and life safety education.
Fire and Life Safety Educator Sarah Jones joined the Clermont Fire Department as a fire inspector in 2017 and quickly made her way to Fire and Life Safety Educator in two short years. Educator Jones is focused on Community Risk Reduction both in Clermont and across the nation by assisting the State Fire College
Fire Plans Examiner Christina Grant joined the Clermont Fire Department this year and brings with her more than five years of fire service experience as a dispatcher, a firefighter/EMT and a fire inspector. These female first fire responders are supported every day by dedicated, professional and efficient team members Pam McDuffee and Beth Carter who ensure all of the expected and unexpected administrative challenges are handled promptly and consistently.
Clermont Police Department
Sgt. Erin Razo has been with the Clermont Police Department for 13 years. She started as a patrol officer, moved into recruiting and training and became the first female to be promoted to Sergeant under Chief Charles Broadway. She currently serves as a Detective Sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Division and is the lead public information officer for the department.
Detective Alexa Dougherty joined the Clermont Police Department in 2018 as the city’s first sponsored cadet in the police academy. Upon graduation, she joined the Patrol Division and then moved into Criminal Investigations where she was promoted to Detective. Detective Dougherty is proudly following in her father’s footsteps and dedication as a career law enforcement officer.
Detective Susannah Wray has been with the Clermont Police Department for four years.
Officer Kelly Brown began her work in law enforcement as a Clermont Police Department patrol officer in 2019. Two years later Brown became a member of the Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving program,
Patrol Cpl. Brittany Wegner has worked with the Clermont Police Department for nearly six years. She is a Patrol Corporal and also serves as a Field Training Officer.
Patrol Officer Brittany Lopez became a Clermont police officer three years ago. Lopez is in the Patrol Division and is working to advance into Criminal Investigations as a detective to challenge herself to uncover the truth.
Patrol Officer Nicole Camacho joined the Clermont Police Department two years ago after receiving a bachelor’s degree.
Patrol Officer Katie Berridge joined the Clermont Police Department nearly two years ago as a patrol officer.
Patrol Sgt. Debbie Reasoner is a 16-year veteran of the department. She was responsible for bringing Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to Lake County and she established the “Walk like MADD” 5K race to raise money and awareness for victims of drunk drivers.
Patrol Officer Kayla Morales has been with the force two years.
Patrol Officer Lauren Wellons was a senior in high school when she rode along with a detective as part of a career-day assignment. During that day, she witnesses that detective interview and then arrest and charge a man with child molestation. That day she decided she wanted to become a police officer. She has been with the Clermont Police Department for nearly 11 years.
Patrol Officer Nicole Meyer is a three year veteran of the force. Prior to joining the CPD, she worked with the state and Orange County on child protection teams,
Traffic Sgt. Melissa Francehas been with the Clermont Police Department for 12 years.
Officer Nandie Harricharan joined the Clermont Police Department six year ago as a patrol officer. She is currently assigned to the Training Division, as well as helping recruit new officers.
Officer Kendra Garrao has been with the Clermont Police Department nearly four years where she started as a patrol officer. She is currently working to help recruit new officers for the department.
These police officers are supported every day by a dedicated civilian staff of seven women with a combined tenure of nearly 67 years in administration, crime scene investigations, records management and criminal analysis. They are:
Records Supervisor Laura Turk (28 years); Quartermaster Debbie Arroyo (17 years); Administrative Assistant Diane Carter (seven years); Accreditation Manager Desiree Cicco (seven years); Records Assistant Stephanie Kleinfeldt, (six years); Crime Scene Investigator Rachel Echard (one year) and Criminal Intelligence Analyst Cristina Pratt (nearly one year).