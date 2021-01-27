The annual Clermont Christmas Bird Count held Jan. 3 was a rousing success, according to organizers, with 39 participants identifying 135 species in a 15-mile diameter centered on the north shore of Lake Minnehaha.
The ninth annual event was a record-breaker, with more birds identified than in previous years, according to John Thomton, one of the organizers. Over the nine years, the Clermont Christmas Bird Count has identified a total of 169 species, he said.
Four new species not previously seen on the count were Common Goldeneye, Vermilion Flycatcher, Purple Finch and Black-throated Blue Warbler. Other species identified included Black-bellied Whistling-Duck, Northern Pintail, Least BIttern, Bald Eagle, Purple Gallinule, Limpkin, Red-headed Woodpecker, Ash-throated Flycatcher, Painted Bunting and Florida Scrub-Jay.
The local count results will be sent to the National Audubon Society, which compiles the data. For more information on the Christmas Bird Count program, visit www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
The project is hosted every year at the Scrub Jay Trail on Montevista Road.
For more information on the local event, contact Thomton at john.thomton@gmail.com or visit www.scrubjaytrail.org.