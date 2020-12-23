The annual Clermont Christmas Bird Count will be Jan. 3, 2021, and teams of birders will survey a 15-mile diameter centered on the north shore of Lake Minnehaha. Any bird seen or heard in the circle will be identified to species and counted.
The project is hosted every year at the Scrub Jay Trail on Montevista Road, according to John Thomton, one of the organizers.
“That’s where people traditionally have met in the morning to get in their groups, and there has also been a thank-you dinner for volunteers held there in the evening after the count,” he said in an email. Due to the pandemic, “this year will be a little different, with probably lower participation and smaller groups who don’t travel around in the same vehicles together.”
The “count circle” is divided into 10 zones, according to Thomton, with one team of birders covering one zone, typically sunrise to sunset. Expert birders and people with little or no birding experience but who are interested in birds are welcome to participate. He said for those considering bringing youngsters, the children should be able to be calm, quiet and respectful during the citizen science project – and Thomton does not recommend bringing kids younger than 7 years old, since participants will be trying to record accurate data.
The local count results will be sent to the National Audubon Society, which compiles the data. For more information on the Christmas Bird Count program, visit http://bit.ly/2KatBYS.
For more information on the local event, contact Thomton at john.thomton@gmail.com or visit www.scrubjaytrail.org.